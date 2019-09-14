Drew McIntyre on How He Remembers Adrian ‘Lionheart’ McCallum Wanting to Make a Difference With UK Wrestling Scene

– The Scottish Sun recently spoke to WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre, who paid tribute to his late friend Adrian “Lionheart McCallum, who passed away earlier this year. Below are some highlights.

Drew McIntyre on how he remembers Adrian “Lionheart” McCallum: “He really wanted to make a difference to the UK wrestling scene and the Scottish wrestling scene, and he did. He got to the top, he became ICW champion, and is a respected figure and always will be. He went out a champion. That’s how I like to remember Adrian.”

McIntyre on McCallum’s passing: “I still don’t quite believe it. I’ve not had a chance to go home, so I guess I’ve not really faced it myself.I remember his first training session. I remember driving to training one time, and him picking me up, because we’re both from Ayr, and crashing his car at Prestwick Airport through a fence, and us drinking afterwards and having a laugh.”