ICW Pays Tribute to Adrian ‘Lionheart’ McCallum at Fight Club Event

July 7, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Adrian McCallum Lionheart

– ICW released a video of the tribute to late wrestler Adrian “Lionheart” McCallum from Saturday’s Fight Club show in Glasgow, Scotland. You can check out that tribute video to Lionheart below.

