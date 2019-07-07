wrestling / News
ICW Fight Club Results: Lionheart Tribute, New Women’s Champion Crowned, More
– ICW held a Fight Club show, their first since Lionheart passed away, on Saturday night in Glasgow. The show was a tribute to the former ICW World Champion, and you can see results below per Fightful:
* Liam Thomson def. Kez Evans, Kieran Kelly and Leyton Buzzard
* Aaron Echo def. Josh Terry
* Joe Hendry def. Grado
* Joe Coffey def. BT Gunn
* ICW Women’s Championship — Three Way Match: Kasey def. Aivil and Kay Lee Ray (c)
* Krieger def. Rickey Shane Page
* The Nine9 (Dickie Divers & Jack Morris) def. The Kings Of Catch (Aspen Faith & Lewis Girvan) and The Purge (Krobar & Stevie James)
* Andy Wild def. Kid Fite
* The Kinky Party (Jack Jester & Sha Samuels) def. Jackie Polo & Mark Coffey
Loved this part. #nokinkynoparty@GlasgowJester @Shasamuels @m_coffey90 @JackiePolo @Simon_Cassidy1 @RefSeanMcL @InsaneChampWres pic.twitter.com/UIGslOrggr
— Rob Downie 🖍️ (@RobArtDownie) July 7, 2019
Fantastic show for the champ, all the guys and girls done amazing in their matches. Much respect to them for holding it together. Very emotional 😭💔 @billymillar1888 @InsaneChampWres @mattorr38097058 pic.twitter.com/Dki7BQyRTf
— Jamey (@Jamey94054992) July 7, 2019
Emotional night tonight @InsaneChampWres Lionheart we love you. pic.twitter.com/Y1rpsrcg6E
— LT (@BadBoyLiamT) July 6, 2019
One of those nights at @InsaneChampWres – too much for me but those wrestlers ! what a tribute to @LionheartUK — @JackiePolo @GlasgowJester @Shasamuels pic.twitter.com/bBTccPlbyg
— david j wilson (@mrdavidjwilson) July 6, 2019
A hall full of love and broken hearts tonight at @InsaneChampWres – @TheOdDiTy_33 @Joe_Coffey @RefSeanMcL @Shasamuels pic.twitter.com/6Gkc5NZcUE
— david j wilson (@mrdavidjwilson) July 7, 2019
@InsaneChampWres, everyone should be exceptionally proud of their efforts tonight. Every single wrestler did the company, the fans and no doubt the man himself very very proud, on what must have been a very challenging and difficult night. #ICWFightClub pic.twitter.com/x3PzCYpTOX
— Allan McLucas (@MclucasAllan) July 7, 2019
What a show, what a send off.
Massive love to everyone at @InsaneChampWres – we laughed, we cried, we held on to each other, and we said "night night" to one of the best.
RIP Lionheart, forever a hero. #Lionheart #ICW #hero pic.twitter.com/w83VegimBh
— Kirstin ⫩ (@kirstinturner80) July 7, 2019
Well done to all at @InsaneChampWres for putting on a great show last night. Every word spoken, every moment of respect, all of it was a wonderfully fitting tribute. Credit to you all for being able to give joy to a packed crowd at a time of such sadness #LionheartIsAHero pic.twitter.com/AFaz8Ghz0e
— Cameron Hobbs (@CameronHobbs) July 7, 2019
I love how @Shasamuels appears out of nowhere on here! @GlasgowJester @InsaneChampWres 🍺#east pic.twitter.com/rPblGcjhTX
— Andy (@thewoo1ster) July 7, 2019
