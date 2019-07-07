wrestling / News

ICW Fight Club Results: Lionheart Tribute, New Women’s Champion Crowned, More

July 7, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ICW

– ICW held a Fight Club show, their first since Lionheart passed away, on Saturday night in Glasgow. The show was a tribute to the former ICW World Champion, and you can see results below per Fightful:

* Liam Thomson def. Kez Evans, Kieran Kelly and Leyton Buzzard
* Aaron Echo def. Josh Terry
* Joe Hendry def. Grado
* Joe Coffey def. BT Gunn
* ICW Women’s Championship — Three Way Match: Kasey def. Aivil and Kay Lee Ray (c)
* Krieger def. Rickey Shane Page
* The Nine9 (Dickie Divers & Jack Morris) def. The Kings Of Catch (Aspen Faith & Lewis Girvan) and The Purge (Krobar & Stevie James)
* Andy Wild def. Kid Fite
* The Kinky Party (Jack Jester & Sha Samuels) def. Jackie Polo & Mark Coffey

