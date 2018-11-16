Drew McIntyre Leads Early Betting Odds For Royal Rumble 2019

– Drew McIntyre is the early leader in betting odds to win the 2019 Royal Rumble. SkyBet reports that McIntyre is currently atop the odds at 2/1, followed by Braun Strowman (3/1) and The Miz (7/2).

It is important to note for those unfamiliar with betting odds that the odds fluctuate based on where bets are being placed. McIntyre’s recent push and online reports about WWE having big plans for him in 2019 are likely contributing to him being atop the odds. Similarly, Miz’s position is probably related to the fact that the members of the winning Mixed Match Challenge team for season two will earn the #30 spots in their respective rumbles. Miz and Asuka are undefeated thus far and were the season one winners.

The Royal Rumble takes place on January 27th and will air live on WWE Network.