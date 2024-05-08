– During a recent edition of The Pat McAfee Show, former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre was asked about seeing his name picked so late in the 2024 WWE Draft. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

McIntyre on his standing during the WWE Draft: “I don’t know the right word for it. It’s just — this is stupid. This is actually stupid … It doesn’t even make me angry, it just perplexed me.”

On how he will continue putting the work in: “If that’s how you feel, I’ll keep proving you wrong. I’m going to keep putting in the work and going to keep making sure I keep looking like a WWE Superstar. It seems like these days I’m constantly being asked, ‘Why don’t half the roster look like wrestlers?’… A lot of our roster aren’t larger-than-life and pass that ‘Airport Test.’ They walk through an airport and your eyes are drawn to them and you can’t figure out why. You don’t have to be my size to have that. But for goodness sake, at least look like an athlete.”

During this year’s WWE Draft, Drew McIntyre was drafted to remain on the Raw roster. As noted, McIntyre was recently forced to withdraw from the King of the Ring tournament due to not being medically cleared. He was replaced by Jey Uso.