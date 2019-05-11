wrestling / News
Drew McIntyre Says There’s No Shame In Losing To Roman Reigns At Wrestlemania
In an interview with The Scottish Sun, Drew McIntyre said that there’s no shame in losing to Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania since Reigns was able to beat The Undertaker at the same event. Here are highlights:
On Money in the Bank: “Money in the Bank would be a huge victory and I’m here to stay top of the card – but every Raw and live event is an opportunity to prove that.”
On losing to Reigns at Wrestlemania: “Sure, WrestleMania did not go to plan, but there’s no shame in losing there to Roman Reigns. Undertaker lost to him too, so I just look at the next match and the goal is clear in my mind and the future is inevitable. I plan to prove myself in the U.K. this week, plan to prove myself at Money In The Bank and get the briefcase and finally get that Universal Title.”
