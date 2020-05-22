Vince Russo Says Drew McIntyre Is Being Hurt by Poor WWE Writing, Says McIntyre Needs to Stand Up to WWE To Protect His Character

In an interview with AfterBuzz TV, Vince Russo discussed how talents like Bray Wyatt and Drew McIntyre are being hurt by poor writing in WWE, noting that a guy like McIntyre should stand up to the writers to protect his character. Highlights are below.

On how WWE writers can’t write up to Bray Wyatt’s level: “The problem with a guy like a Bray Wyatt, bro, is, this guy is so great and so incredible, they can’t write up to his level. So what do they do? They wind up pulling him down, pulling him down, pulling him down. Bro, a good writer is not going to do that.”

On how Drew McIntyre is suffering from poor WWE writing: “I love Drew, I’ve had Drew on my show, I’m a big Drew fan. Bro, when I’m sitting here watching Drew cut that promo, I’m watching it and I’m like, he doesn’t know who he is. He’s trying to be funny, then he’s serious, it’s not coming across genuine. So that’s telling me, the writer has not tapped into who Drew McIntyre is. And that promo is coming across as very non-sincere, and it’s hurting his character, and I can see that just by looking at it that, bro, that’s not who he is. That’s not what he would say. This is coming across very, very forced.”

On how Drew McIntyre needs to stand up to WWE writers to protect his character: “He’s gotta stand up for his character. You know, Drew McIntyre’s brand only belongs to Drew McIntyre. There’s going to come a point where Drew McIntyre is not working for the WWE, so Drew McIntyre is a brand. He’s got to protect that brand. If something isn’t right, if something doesn’t feel right, he has to say something. The key is, how does he say it? Guys, I had every wrestler not like something I wrote, but bro, if you came at me with, ‘Oh bro, this shit sucks,’ we ain’t gonna have much of a conversation. But if you’re coming to me like The Rock did this all the time, ‘Vince, I read this script, I know what you’re after, I like it, but if we did it this way,’ bro, 100% of the time, I’m going with that.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit AfterBuzz TV with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.