Drew McIntyre Says WWE Clash At The Castle Could Be Biggest Match Of His Career

Drew McIntyre challenges Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Title at WWE Clash at the Castle, and he says it could be the biggest match of his career. McIntyre weighed in on the importance of the match during his conversation with The Indian Express and noted how big the stakes are for him in this bout.

“When I look back at all the biggest moments I’ve had, especially in WWE, my first world title win was in the height of the pandemic, nobody there,” McIntyre said (h/t to Wrestling Inc). “The second world title win, very much the same, in the ThunderDome. Looking to the last Clash at the Castle, it was perfect. It was in Wales, it was in the UK, where I’m from and it was perfect, until it wasn’t perfect, when Solo Sikoa debuted and screwed me out of the title and ruined that moment.”

He continued, “This time, we get a redo. We get a redo, not just in Wales, not just in the UK, but specifically in Scotland where I’m from, where I never imagined there would be a big WWE PLE with myself in the main event and the world title. This one has to be done right.

The show takes place on Saturday morning and airs live from Glasgow on Peacock and WWE Network.