DSW Deep South Grand Prix Results 9.9.23: Heavyweight Champion Crowned, More

Deep South Wrestling held its latest show, the Deep South Grand Prix, earlier this month with a Heavyweight Champion being crowned and more. You can see the results below from the September 9th show, courtesy of Fightful:

* DSW Championship Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Najasisim def. Chad Sky Walker

* DSW Championship Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Skrilla The Great def. Shoot Taylor

* DSW Championship Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Big Bad Diggs def. Tyson Maddox

* DSW Championship Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Jacob Johnson def. Tyler The Wall Stevens

* DSW Championship Tournament Semifinal Match: Skrilla The Great def. Najasisim

* DSW Championship Tournament Semifinal Match: Jacob Johnson def. Big Bad Diggs

* Mexican Death Match: Cosmo Martinez def. El Suavè

* DSW Championship Tournament Finals: Skrilla The Great def. Jacob Johnson after interference from The Wall and Austin Towers. Eric Bischoff, Robert Gibson and Nick Patrick presented the title.