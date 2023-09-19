wrestling / News
DSW Deep South Grand Prix Results 9.9.23: Heavyweight Champion Crowned, More
Deep South Wrestling held its latest show, the Deep South Grand Prix, earlier this month with a Heavyweight Champion being crowned and more. You can see the results below from the September 9th show, courtesy of Fightful:
* DSW Championship Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Najasisim def. Chad Sky Walker
* DSW Championship Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Skrilla The Great def. Shoot Taylor
* DSW Championship Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Big Bad Diggs def. Tyson Maddox
* DSW Championship Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Jacob Johnson def. Tyler The Wall Stevens
* DSW Championship Tournament Semifinal Match: Skrilla The Great def. Najasisim
* DSW Championship Tournament Semifinal Match: Jacob Johnson def. Big Bad Diggs
* Mexican Death Match: Cosmo Martinez def. El Suavè
* DSW Championship Tournament Finals: Skrilla The Great def. Jacob Johnson after interference from The Wall and Austin Towers. Eric Bischoff, Robert Gibson and Nick Patrick presented the title.
