Ducktales to Feature Wrestling-Themed Episode

– Disney XD released a new clip for an upcoming episode of the DuckTales animated series, which will be a pro wrestling-themed episode. You can check out the clip for the upcoming episode, “The Rumble for Ragnarok!,” below.

In the new Ducktales episode, Scrooge McDuck has to face the ancient serpent Jormungandr (Game of Thrones star Kristofer Hivju) and other champions of Valhalla to try and save planet Earth. The episode debuts later today on Disney XD. Here’s a synopsis:

Dewey must embrace his inner heel to beat the beloved Viking wrestling champ Jormungandr in a battle royale for the fate of the Earth.