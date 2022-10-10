Duke Droese On His Relationship With Vince McMahon, Says He Was ‘A Bit of a Power Freak’

Duke “The Dumpster” Droese worked for WWE in the mid-1990s, and he recently recalled his relationship with Vince McMahon. Droese was a guest on the A2theK Wrestling Show and was asked about his relationship with the now-exited WWE boss, and you can check out a couple of highlights below:

On his relationship with McMahon: “It was okay. It was — he was a promoter when I was a wrestler. I was wrestling talent on his main roster. And you had to understand what that meant. If you thought you were friends with Vince, you’re only friends with Vince as far as he can make money with you, honestly.

“Now, later in life with some people that were there for long periods of time making a lot of money over years, I’m sure he had developed personal relationships with. But I could always talk to Vince. He wouldn’t always listen, but I could always talk to him. But he was a promoter, man. That’s just kind of the way he was.”

On McMahon’s foibles: “With Vince, Vince is a bit of a power freak. He was kind of a megalomaniac, which is part of what I think got him into some of this trouble, man. He thought he was invincible and untouchable. But he worked very hard. I mean, nobody outworked Vince McMahon in the wrestling business for sure. So you know, it can become like a double-edged sword. You get so much power [that] you become drunk with power, and then you lose track of what got you there and what you need to be doing.”

