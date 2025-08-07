– As previously reported, AEW star and former TNT Champion Dustin Rhodes revealed that he needs to undergo major surgery, requiring two double-knee replacements. Additionally, Rhodes revealed in response to a fan post on X that he no longer has a meniscus in either of his knees. He wrote the following on social media:

“My meniscus is non existent in both lol. It’s work ethic and love that pushes me through. Its people telling me to retire that pushes me even more! I am still, at 56, one of the greatest professional wrestlers in the world. Age s just a number. Sometimes you have to manifest shit and get it done. I absolutely know my time is nearing the end but NOT YET! Gotta get the world title as that should be every pro wrestlers goal.”

Dustin Rhodes still currently holds the ROH World Tag Team Titles with Sammy Guevara and the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles with Ross and Marshall Von Erich as The Sons of Texas. He recently lost the TNT Title last week to Kyle Fletcher in a Chicago Street Fight on AEW Collision.