Dutch Mantell Claims WWE Stole His ‘Dirty’ Nickname For Dominik Mysterio

July 5, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Dutch Mantel Zeb Colter WWE Image Credit: WWE/Twitter

WWE gave Dominik Mysterio the nickname ‘Dirty’ on last Monday’s episode of RAW and it seems Dutch Mantell isn’t happy about it. The former Zeb Colter took to Twitter to air his grievances against the company for what he claims is ripping him off.

It should be noted that other wrestlers have used the nickname ‘Dirty’ in the past, including Dick Murdoch and Dick Slater. Fandango currently wrestles as Dirty Dango in Impact.

Mantell wrote: “WTF?? @WWE just blatantly ripped off my DIRTY name by now calling Dominick Misterio, Dirty Dominick? That doesn’t even sound right. There’s only one DIRTYMAN and it’s Dirty Dutch Mantell. Thanks WWE for being so original. Bastages. I am the Original Dirty Dutch. The name “Dirty Dutch” is legendary. @WWE just like a thief in the night decided to bestow the Dirty moniker on Dominick Misterio. If they really wanted to be original, they would have called him Sucio which is Spanish for Dirty. Thanks @TripleH, @VinceMcMahon @WSI_YouTube

