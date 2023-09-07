Dutch Recalls Signing With FCW, Participating In 2010 Tryout

The Righteous’ Dutch signed with FCW early on in his career, and he recently looked back on the experience. The ROH star spoke with Developmentally Speaking for a new interview and looked back at signing with the WWE developmental company back in 2010. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On signing with FCW: “I had my first match in 2008, but didn’t really start getting consistent bookings until the end of 2009… It was a two-day tryout. They split everybody up into four groups from like experienced to most experienced. So one group, they had you in [the] ring doing drills for 45 minutes. … You got 15 [or] 20 guys doing the same drill for 45 minutes, you’re only getting in the ring maybe two or three times. After that, 45 minutes [of] chain wrestling on the outside.”

On playing to the camera during the tryout: “So I can do a nip-up. Any time the camera would come near me, I would get in a wrist-lock, roll through, and nip-up, and then transition into another wrist lock. Every single time the camera came by. It was the only thing I knew.”