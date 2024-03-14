Dynasty Promoter Defends Booking Velveteen Dream On Show Along With Rita Chatterton

Dynasty promoter Chris Envy got criticized for booking Velveteen Dream on a show last month, and he recently defended his decision to do so. Patrick Clark appeared on the company’s February 17th show in his first wrestling appearance since he was released by WWE in May of 2021. Clark had been accused of inappropriate contact with a minor as well as grooming back during the Speaking Out movement.

Former referee Rita Chatterton, who sued Vince McMahon alleging he sexually assaulted her, was also on the show which also drew criticism in that Envy booked her on the same event as Clark. Envy spoke with Bucklebomb Entertainment and you can see some highlights below, courtesy of Fightful:

On booking Clark: “Very rarely do I get starstruck. Shawn Michaels, I was starstruck when I met him backstage, and Velveteen Dream. Huge star. The charisma, the presence. Talking to Patrick Clark, he is not that person at all. He is so quiet, soft spoken, and humble. He is one of the nicest people I’ve ever met. We spent a couple hours together that day. He was so nice, one of the nicest people. We’re not friends, we exchange texts and posts, but I see him as a friend. He was so nice. He was one of the last people to leave. He was breaking down chairs. He said hello to everybody, he took pictures, class act all around.”

On Rita Chatterton being on the show: “We got a lot of flack because we also had Rita Chatterton on the same show. She was in the news for other things as well. She was super supportive of Velveteen. Super supportive. She was like, ‘He’s such a nice guy.’ They were shoulder to shoulder, there was nothing uncomfortable about the situation. She told me to give him her number and have him reach out to her because he needs people who are going to support him. All these people that are coming at me, ‘you’re not family entertainment.’ It’s easy to say that, but if I had Vince McMahon on my next show, all those clowns would still be buying tickets.”