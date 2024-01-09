Earl Hebner Autobiography Now Available

– The previously announced autobiography for longtime WWE referee, Earl Hebner, is now available from WOHW Publishers. Hebner’s book, Earl Hebner: The Official Story, is now available to purchase at WOHW.com and Amazon. Here’s the official synopsis (via PWInsider):

BOOK INFO: Looking for a great pro wrestling read? Don’t count out Earl Hebner: The Official Story!

Earl Hebner used hard work and determination to be the most recognizable officiating name in professional wrestling. Starting out as ring crew, he gained Dusty Rhodes and Ric Flair’s respect to go on to referee NWA’s biggest events. He then debuted on WWF’s most-viewed-event ever as the evil twin ref who stole Hulk Hogan’s gold in front of 33 million fans. The Senior Official also played an integral part in “The Montreal Screwjob”, an unplanned controversial finish that screwed Bret Hart out of his title, kickstarting WWE’s Attitude Era. For four decades, Earl worked with the biggest names and promotions (including TNA: Impact & AEW), and finally you can read his “Official Story!”

Foreword by Jim Ross

Never-seen-before pictures

Guest Passage by ODB

Guest Passage by Vader

Early Days with NWA

WWF Evil Twin Story

Being Senior Official

WWE Backstage

Unsung Heroes

Crazy Tour Stories

Montreal Screwjob

Tshirts & Politics

TNA: Impact Run

TNA Hall Of Fame

AEW Wrestling

Life After Wrestling