Earl Hebner on How Andre the Giant Once Gave Him Two Black Eyes

– Former WWE referee Earl Hebner recently appeared on a Facebook livestream for K & S Wrestlefest, Hebner shared a story on late WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant and how Andre accidentally once gave him two black eyes during a spot at an event. Below are some highlights of Hebner discussing Andre the Giant (via Wrestling Inc):

“We were in Winnipeg doing a match with Andre. It was a spot where he was gonna hold me. He grabbed me right here and he held me in the corner. The next day we flew from there to Madison Square Garden. From the pressure on his hands, I had two black eyes. Could not referee, couldn’t see. I walk up to Andre, ‘Andre, look what you did, boss.’ He goes, ‘No, not me.’ I go, ‘Yeah, you.'”