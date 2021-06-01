Early AEW Double or Nothing 2021 PPV Numbers Look to be Second Highest in Company History

– During today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that last Sunday’s AEW Double or Nothing 2021 pay-per-view event is on track to draw the second-biggest buyrate in AEW history. Thus far, the biggest buyrate ever for an AEW PPV was March’s Revolution event. The Observer Newsletter reported that show drew an estimated 159,000 PPV buys.

Before last Sunday’s show, the second biggest PPV for AEW was Double or Nothing 2020, which was held in May 2020, and that show drew a reported 120,000 PPV buys. According to Meltzer, Double or Nothing 2021 had a 12 percent increase in US streaming numbers from last year’s event, so the 2021 card is expected to surpass 2020 “by a decent amount.”

Additionally, Meltzer noted that the TV PPV number for advanced buys indicates this year’s show will be “well above” last year’s event.

AEW Double or Nothing 2021 was held on Sunday, May 30 at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The event had full capacity of live ticketed fans in attendance. It was headlined by the second Stadium Stampede match, which took place at the neighboring TIAA Bank Field.