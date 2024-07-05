Note on Early Estimated PPV Buys For AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the early PPV numbers for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door are down from Double or Nothing and closer to what Dynasty did. The TV numbers are down 17.1% from Double or Nothing. The early estimate is around 110,000 to 116,000.

Streaming buys look to be similar to Dynasty as well. It will depend on late PPV buys at this point, as Double or Nothing’s numbers were improved by strong late buys.