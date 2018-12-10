Early Lineups For WWE 205 Live, NXT UK, NXT TV, & WWE MMC

Here are the early previews for this week’s episodes of WWE 205 Live, NXT UK, NXT TV, & WWE Mixed Match Challenge…

WWE Mixed Match Challenge

* Bayley & Finn Balor vs. Alicia Fox & Jinder Mahal

* Asuka & Miz vs. Carmella & R-Truth

WWE 205 Live

* Non-Title Match: Champion Buddy Murphy vs. Noam Dar

NXT UK

* 3PM ET: “Trent Seven and Joe Coffey take to the ring to settle their problems. Plus, Killer Kelly, James Drake and more!”

* 4PM ET: “Eddie Dennis and ‘Bomber’ Dave Mastiff meet in a hard-hitting main event. Zack Gibson and James Drake make their intentions known.”

NXT TV

* EC3 vs. Kyle O’Reilly

* Ricochet defending the North American Championship