East Side Games Designer On Aubrey Edwards’ Work On AEW Rise to the Top, Training With Hart Family

East Side Games designer Jamie Henwood recently discussed working with Aubrey Edwards on AEW Rise to the Top and her own work in the wrestling business. Henwood touched on the topics on AEW Unrestricted, and you can see some highlights below (courtesy of Wrestling Inc):

On Edwards’ work on the project: “I have to just say, Aubrey, that our partnership with you is the most healthy partnership we’ve ever had. And I don’t know if it’s because you’re just so freakin’ real; you’re such an authentic, genuine person. I don’t know. It’s a very different relationship.”

On growing up with the Hart family and deciding to get into wrestling: “At that moment, Bruce and Ross Hart were the Hart Brothers that were running the Dungeon. And I just walked into Stampede Wrestling one night by myself, and I went up to Bruce and I was like ‘Hey, I’m here. My brother’s not here. I don’t know if you have a spot for me. I haven’t really trained.’ He was like ‘Well, let’s fix that. Come to the Dungeon.’ I’m probably one of the only people in the world that can say I trained in Stu Hart’s Dungeon for free. It was by a full invitation by the generosity of the Hart Brothers, and Bruce and Ross trained me. Other than Nattie, I’m the only girl to graduate from the Dungeon, so that’s a really proud thing for me.”