EC3 Discusses Current Relationship With Dixie Carter

EC3 discussed his relationship with former TNA President Dixie Carter while making an appearance on Insight With Chris Van Vliet (per Wrestling Inc) as he was introduced as her nephew during his first TNA Wrestling run. Here are the highlights:

On what Carter is like like away from wrestling: “She’s an absolute sweetheart, and kind of the difference between a character on TV where she’s a bad guy, I guess, and to the human that she really is. Internet again, hindsight 20/20, people’s opinion, just the things people would say, and I’m like, ‘This is one of the nicest people I’ve ever met.'”