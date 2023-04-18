EC3 On the Factors That Worked Against Control Your Narrative, Losing Sight Of His Intention There

Control Your Narrative has been on hiatus for the better part of a year, and EC3 recently talked about where the project went off track. The NWA star appeared on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast and discussed the project, which launched with a PPV in May of 2021 and went on tour last year but has been on hiatus since July. You can see a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On outside factors working against the project: “Doing Control Your Narrative had a plethora of things working against it in lies, backstabbing, sabotage, and people not living up to any of their ends of the bargains to where the darkness was kind of in jest.”

On losing his own perspective on it: “I lost sight of what the intention was. I did not want it to become some promotion like the three-letter brands, I would call it.”