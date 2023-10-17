EC3 Says Tony Khan Probably Believed Internet Rumors About Him

Speaking recently on The Kurt Angle Show, EC3 shared some details about his past conversations with AEW that seemingly never got off the ground (via Fightful). EC3 explained his belief that the lack of traction was at least partially due to unfounded internet rumors about him that — in his mind — Tony Khan may have taken at face value. You can find a highlight on the topic and listen to the full interview below.

On his history with AEW: “I talked with them a little bit before, but I was signed with Ring of Honor. By that time, the internet tried to cancel me for a bunch of bullshit that wasn’t true. I think Tony Khan legitimately thought I was whatever the internet said I was at the time, which is pretty unfortunate considering people listen to lies, and therefore their finances or personal lives are dependent on the opinions of a mob that doesn’t know what they’re talking about.”