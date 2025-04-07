wrestling / News

ECW Alumni To Reunite For ISPW This Weekend

April 7, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
ECW Untold logo Image Credit: WWE

ECW alumni are set to have a reunion at an event for ISPW this weekend, the night before anniversary of the first ECW PPV. That was Barely Legal, which happened in 1997. The ISPW event happens on April 12 in Sayreville, New Jersey. Those set to appear include Tod Gordon, Francine, The Sandman, Mikey Whipwreck, Steve Corino, Simon Diamond, CW Anderson, Little Guido, Jason Knight, Big Vito and Jerry Lynn. You can get tickets here.

