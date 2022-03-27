wrestling / News
ECWA Super 8 Tournament Results 3.26.22: Darius Carter Wins It All
ECWA held its 26th annual Super 8 tournament tonight at the New Jersey Dugout in Morganville, NJ, streaming on IWTV. You can find results below, via PWInsider
* Super 8 Tournament First Round: Erica Leigh def. Eric Corvis
* Super 8 Tournament First Round: Eel O’Neal def. Fancy Ryan Clancy
* Super 8 Tournament First Round: Travis Huckabee def. Encore Moore
* Super 8 Tournament First Round: Darius Carter def. Ricky Morton
* ECWA Tag Team Championship: The Marvelous Ones (Greg Spitz and Teddy Fine) (c) def. Mr. Ooh La La & Killian McMurphy
* Super 8 Tournament Semifinal: Erica Leigh def. Eel O’Neal
* Super 8 Tournament Semifinal: Darius Carter def. Travis Huckabee
* ECWA Legacy Championship: Travis Lee won a 10-man battle royal to win the title after Sam Shields vacated it due to a wrist injury.
* ECWA Championship: Clutch Rockwell (World-1 Champion) def. Joey Ace (c) by DQ when Sam Shields hit Rockwell with his cast. Rockwell’s title was not on the line.
* Super 8 Tournament Finals: Darius Carter def. Erica Leigh
