ECWA Super 8 Tournament Results 3.26.22: Darius Carter Wins It All

ECWA held its 26th annual Super 8 tournament tonight at the New Jersey Dugout in Morganville, NJ, streaming on IWTV. You can find results below, via PWInsider

* Super 8 Tournament First Round: Erica Leigh def. Eric Corvis

* Super 8 Tournament First Round: Eel O’Neal def. Fancy Ryan Clancy

* Super 8 Tournament First Round: Travis Huckabee def. Encore Moore

* Super 8 Tournament First Round: Darius Carter def. Ricky Morton

* ECWA Tag Team Championship: The Marvelous Ones (Greg Spitz and Teddy Fine) (c) def. Mr. Ooh La La & Killian McMurphy

* Super 8 Tournament Semifinal: Erica Leigh def. Eel O’Neal

* Super 8 Tournament Semifinal: Darius Carter def. Travis Huckabee

* ECWA Legacy Championship: Travis Lee won a 10-man battle royal to win the title after Sam Shields vacated it due to a wrist injury.

* ECWA Championship: Clutch Rockwell (World-1 Champion) def. Joey Ace (c) by DQ when Sam Shields hit Rockwell with his cast. Rockwell’s title was not on the line.

* Super 8 Tournament Finals: Darius Carter def. Erica Leigh