Bruce Prichard on Eddie Guerrero Having a Nasty Blade Job at Judgement Day 2004, Says Vince McMahon Hated It

– In the latest episode of Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard spoke about the Eddie Guerrero and JBL feud where JBL caused Eddie’s mother to have a heart attack at a live event in El Paso, Texas. According to Prichard, they actually thought at the time that Mrs. Guerrero was actually having a heart attack when she had some shortness of breath and went into shock. You can check out the audio and some highlights below:

Prichard on Guerrero’s nasty blade job when he lost the world title to JBL at Judgement Day 2004: “It was just an accident. I don’t think that anybody thought it was going to be as bad as it was, including Eddie. S*** happens. And when you gotta go with it, he’s going to take it all the way through the match and not waver. The backstage afterwards was hairy because Eddie didn’t go into shock, but he was to the point we felt get him to the hospital to get stitches or staples or whatever it is he’s going to need vs. trying to do it here so they can give him fluids and give him everything else because he had lost so much blood. The medical personnel in the back, and we had them in the trainers room, they started putting IVs in him, and Eddie sat up and ripped everything out and pushed his way through everybody in the trainers room to go back to the locker room. And as he did that, it was one of those scenes that I could only imagine. You could picture yourself in a movie, and you could see Eddie Guerrero storming down the hallway backstage, and Michael Hayes and I are behind him, just walking behind him, pleading with him, ‘Please, Eddie. You gotta go.’ And Eddie went back into the dressing room, and he went and looked at himself in the mirror, went and sat down. I told him. I went and said, ‘Eddie. This is going to happen one of two ways. You can go to the hospital. You can get stitched up. You can get some fluids. They can do whatever. They can check you out, or you can not go to the hospital and you’re gonna pass out eventually. And then you’re gonna go to the hospital, and it’s gonna be much worse. So please let us get you taken care of.’ And he just looked up at me and says, ‘OK. Will you go with me?’ I said, ‘Of course I will Eddie.’ And then later on, once he started getting all of his s*** together, he came together and goes, ‘Is it OK if Chavo goes instead?’ I said, ‘F*** yes.’ But it was bad, and he did to the hospital. He did get it stitched up, got some fluids. Eddie and I had adjoining rooms, so when he got back, I made sure he had his grilled chicken caesar salad and all that other s*** and got some food. And slept with the door open between the rooms, so if he needed anything, I was right there. It was a long f***ing night man. I tell you that.”

Prichard on Vince McMahon being unhappy about the blade job and cut by Eddie Guerrero: “He hated it. He just hated it because it was just way too much. It took away from the match, and it put the sympathy in the wrong place if you know what I mean in Eddie bleeding. That’s not where we wanted the sympathy. It was just too much. It was overdone. It was just way overdone, and it wasn’t meant to be that way. It was just an accident that happens.”

