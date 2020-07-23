wrestling / News
Eddie Kingston Makes AEW Debut, Challenges Cody For TNT Championship
Eddie Kingston has made his first appearance on AEW, as he answered Cody’s open challenge for the TNT Championship. Kingston appeared in the opening segment of tonight’s Dynamite, challenging Cody for his TNT Championship. Cody picked up the win.

.@MadKing1981 has arrived to challenge @CodyRhodes for his TNT Championship in a NO DISQUALIFICATION MATCH!
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our International fans. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/PvT4TRmfTd
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 23, 2020
.@MadKing1981 is a mad man on the mic 😳 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/qtfL17WwRz
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) July 23, 2020
.@MadKing1981 & @CodyRhodes take the fight to the outside!
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our International fans. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/QNy5fXq4Ya
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 23, 2020
.@MadKing1981 lays in the hurt to @CodyRhodes in this no disqualification match for the TNT Championship.
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our International fans. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/3KMZRanpJU
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 23, 2020
“Watch very closely” – @MadKing1981
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our International fans. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/QfebndVaxf
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 23, 2020
.@MadKing1981 just raised the stakes… and sends Cody into the tacks! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/hbaETfHd4g
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) July 23, 2020
How does @CodyRhodes keep going after THIS 🤯 #AEWDynamite on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/AHaPajuV1d
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) July 23, 2020
