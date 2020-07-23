wrestling / News

Eddie Kingston Makes AEW Debut, Challenges Cody For TNT Championship

July 22, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Eddie Kingston

Eddie Kingston has made his first appearance on AEW, as he answered Cody’s open challenge for the TNT Championship. Kingston appeared in the opening segment of tonight’s Dynamite, challenging Cody for his TNT Championship. Cody picked up the win.

You can see pics and video from the match below.

