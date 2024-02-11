wrestling / News
Eddie Kingston Challenges Bryan Danielson to a Match at AEW Revolution
February 10, 2024 | Posted by
During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, Eddie Kingston challenged Bryan Danielson to a match at Revolution next month. Kingston noted that Danielson stole the thunder of Bryan Keith after he signed with AEW, and that didn’t sit well with him. He added that he knows Danielson doesn’t respect him but he wants to force him to. He challenged him to Revolution with the stipulation that if Danielson loses, he’ll have to shake Kingston’s hand.
Danielson has yet to respond.
Eddie Kingston throws down a CHALLENGE to Bryan Danielson for #AEWRevolution… with a unique stipulation!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!#EddieKingston pic.twitter.com/bVwKbyInUV
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 11, 2024
