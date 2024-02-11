Eddie Kingston Challenges Bryan Danielson to a Match at AEW Revolution

During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, Eddie Kingston challenged Bryan Danielson to a match at Revolution next month. Kingston noted that Danielson stole the thunder of Bryan Keith after he signed with AEW, and that didn’t sit well with him. He added that he knows Danielson doesn’t respect him but he wants to force him to. He challenged him to Revolution with the stipulation that if Danielson loses, he’ll have to shake Kingston’s hand.

Danielson has yet to respond.