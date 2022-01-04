Eddie Kingston vs. Gabriel Kidd & More Set For This Week’s NJPW Strong

NJPW has announced the lineup for this week’s episode of NJPW Strong, featuring Eddie Kingston vs. Gabriel Kidd and more. The company announced on Monday that the following lineup will take place on this Saturday’s show:

* Eddie Kingston vs. Gabriel Kidd

* Keita Murray & Jordan Clearwater vs. Hikuleo & Chris Bey

* TJP vs. DKC

You can see the full preview below:

STRONG Preview: Kingston vs Kidd

After action gets started in japan with two nights in the Tokyo Dome and one more in Yokohama Arena this week, January 8 sees STRONG action get underway. A hard hitting singles main event gets the year started in STRONG style!

Main event: Gabriel Kidd vs Eddie Kingston

Gabriel Kidd headlines this week against Eddie Kingston. Kidd made his return to NJPW rings in November in Riverside, where he took on Jonathan Gresham in one of the best technical matches of the year. Here in Hollywood, Kidd has a very different task on his hands in the form of the Mad King. Eddie Kingston knows Gabe very well from the latter’s young, early days in the UK, and has respect and sympathy for what the Briton has accomplished in the face of personal struggles. Yet when the bell rings, that will go out of the window. Kingston will be bringing his brand of violence to the ring tonight as he faces the rising LA Dojo representative to kick off 2022 in style.

2nd Match: Keita Murray & Jordan Clearwater vs BULLET CLUB (Hikuleo & Chris Bey)

As NJPW’s interactions with IMPACT Wrestling in the US grew through 2021, one of the most significant developments was the addition of Chris Bey to BULLET CLUB. The Ultimate Finesser would impress in tag team action with fellow ‘Bey-F-F’ El Phantasmo, but was arguably even more impressive with Hikuleo. This combination of power and speed could easily see their way to tag team success in 2022 as well as both individuals being well equipped singles competitors. Tonight ehy face a fresh combination in Jordan Clearwater and Keita Murray in a chance to make a definitive statement of intent on the year.

Clearwater has shown potential in his STRONG outings, but is yet to gain a significant result, while Murray is making his NJPW debut after being a notable face on the west coast independents. They will no doubt be the underdogs in this second contest, but with much to fight for, should not be ignored.

1st Match: The DKC vs TJP

The year’s action on STRONG kicks off with United Empire continuing their campaign against the LA Dojo. TJP will face the DKC, as the Public Enemy seeks to make an example of the man who joined LA Dojo one year ago to the day. Will this anniversary bring with it one of the biggest upsets of the year to come?