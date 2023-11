Eddie Kingston Retains ROH World Title at AEW Full Gear Zero Hour

Eddie Kingston defended the ROH World title against Jay Lethal at AEW Full Gear Zero Hour and it was a successful defense. Kingston faced interference from Lethal’s friends, before Ortiz came out to hit Sonjay Dutt with a guitar. Kingston hit Lethal with a spinning backfist to get the win.

Kingston is in the middle of his first reign as ROH World Champion. He has been champion for 60 days after winning it at AEW Grand Slam on September 20.

