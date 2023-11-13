Eddie Kingston Vows Revenge On Gabe Kidd After NJPW Lonestar Shootout Attack

Gabe Kidd attacked Eddie Kingston at NJPW Lonestar Shootout, and Kingston is impressed and has vowed revenge. Kidd attacked Kingston after the latter’s NJPW STRONG Championship defends against Satoshi Kojima at the show. Kingston appeared in a video after the match talking about how he’s going to “get” Kidd in retaliation.

“Gabe, you asked why it took you so long? Why you had to do what you did tonight?,” Kingston said (per Fightful). “It’s very simple Gabe, you had to do it because I didn’t believe you. I didn’t believe you were part of the Bullet Club. I didn’t believe you were one of the War Dogs, Gabe, because I thought you were playing a role, Gabriel. The Gabe I remember would never do that, but good. Good, Gabe. Now that makes me want to f**k you up.”

He continued, “Now you signed down on the dotted line that I’m going to get you. Gabe, congratulations. You actually are part of the Bullet Club and you are a War Dog. Congratulations, but you’re dealing with the stray dog, partner. Yonkers, New York. 730. *barks*. We grew up on this, baby. Gabe, my neck and shoulder are hurting right now. I want to get you. I’m going to get you. Whether it be at STRONG. Whether Gedo, maybe he’s a little bit afraid, and I come to Japan. Maybe he X’s me out. Who knows? Or AEW. Gabe, you reap what you sow in this world. The funny thing is I don’t sow, I reap.”