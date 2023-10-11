wrestling / News

Eddie Kingston vs. Serpentico, AAA Title Match Set for this Week’s ROH HonorClub TV

October 11, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
ROH TV - Eddie Kingston vs. Serpentico Image Credit: ROH

– ROH has announced four matchups for this week’s HonorClub TV. The new episode debuts on Thursday, October 12. Here’s the current lineup:

* ROH World Championship Proving Ground Match: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Serpentico
* AAA Latin American Championship Match: QT Marshall vs. Daga
* Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty vs. The Infantry (Capt. Sean Dean & Carlie Bravo)
* Billie Starkz in action

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Ring of Honor, ROH, ROH Honor Club TV, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading