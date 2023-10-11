wrestling / News
Eddie Kingston vs. Serpentico, AAA Title Match Set for this Week’s ROH HonorClub TV
– ROH has announced four matchups for this week’s HonorClub TV. The new episode debuts on Thursday, October 12. Here’s the current lineup:
* ROH World Championship Proving Ground Match: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Serpentico
* AAA Latin American Championship Match: QT Marshall vs. Daga
* Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty vs. The Infantry (Capt. Sean Dean & Carlie Bravo)
* Billie Starkz in action
After successfully defending the #ROH World & #NJPW Strong Openweight Titles against @suzuki_D_minoru, the champ #EddieKingston takes on @KingSerpentico in a PROVING GROUND MATCH.
Don't miss #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf 7pm ET/6pm CT. pic.twitter.com/UYasSNDXEP
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) October 11, 2023
The @luchalibreaaa Latin American Championship is on the line as the champion @QTMarshall takes on the challenger, making his #ROH debut @Daga_wrestler!
Don't miss #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf 7pm ET/6pm CT. pic.twitter.com/wX1p5vGfxn
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) October 11, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Booker T Questions Why WWE Would Bring Back CM Punk, Doesn’t Think It’s Likely
- Eric Bischoff On How Much AEW Shares Its Fanbase With WWE, Adam Copeland Signing
- Velveteen Dream Confirms He Hasn’t Been At WWE Performance Center
- Triple H & Shawn Michaels Reportedly Want to Send a Message to AEW Tonight, Tony Khan Responds