– ROH has announced four matchups for this week’s HonorClub TV. The new episode debuts on Thursday, October 12. Here’s the current lineup:

* ROH World Championship Proving Ground Match: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Serpentico

* AAA Latin American Championship Match: QT Marshall vs. Daga

* Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty vs. The Infantry (Capt. Sean Dean & Carlie Bravo)

* Billie Starkz in action