Eddie Kingston Wants a Match With Jun Akiyama at AEW Grand Slam

– While speaking to the Under the Ring podcast, AEW wrestler Eddie Kingston discussed his recent AEW Rampage matchup with Konosuke Takeshita. He also indicated that he wants a match against Jun Akiyama at AEW Grandslam (via Fightful):

Eddie Kingston his match with Takeshita and the Japanese wrestling style: “I loved every second of it. It’s a style that I enjoy, it’s a style that I’m still studying. The King’s Road, The All-Japan, or the NOAH style, whatever you wanna call it. I’m still studying it, I’ll never learn all of it but that’s the point, I wanna keep learning. Being in there with him was amazing. It was also one of my tests for me to see if I could beat this kid who is a young up and comer and is learning under one of my heros and one of my dream matches, Jun Akiyama. He’s studying under him so if I don’t get the match with Akiyama, this is the closest I’ll get to him.”

on wanting to face Jun Akiyama at AEW Grand Slam: “That’s where I want Akiyama, put that out there. In a dream world, in a dream scenario, it’s me and Akiyama opening that show. When Tony Khan sees this he’s gonna go, ‘Why? Why are you doing this to me?'”