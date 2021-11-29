wrestling / News
Eddie Kingston’s Opponent Set For NJPW Strong Nemesis
Eddie Kingston’s opponent for NJPW Strong Nemesis has been officially revealed. NJPW announced on Sunday that Kingston will face Gabriel Kidd at the December 9th show, which will be their final taping for the year.
You can see the full announcement below:
Gabriel Kidd to face Eddie Kingston at Nemesis 12/9! 【NJoA】
Britain’s Kidd to face the returning Mad King in Hollywood
Eddie Kingston made his NJPW STRONG debut this past week as the Showdown tour rounded up from Philadelphia. At Nemesis, Kingston will return, this time appearing at the Vermont Hollywood solo, and with a desire to ‘beat up everyone in NJPW’.
The Mad King will set his sights then on a man who made his own return to NJPW rings in Philadelphia. Determined to hit the ground running once more, Gabe instantly challenged Jonathan Gresham on his return, and now will face a very different breed of opposition indeed. How will this match play out? Make sure you’re there for STRONG’s last tapings of 2021!
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard On WWE Landscape Had Bret Hart Jumped To WCW In 1996, Not Knowing Roddy Piper Was Leaving For WCW
- Booker T On Sasha Banks’ Recent Comments On Ronda Rousey Joining WWE, Why He Understands Her Frustration
- Mark Henry Reveals The Backstage Reaction To The MJF-CM Punk Promo Battle
- Hulk Hogan Shares New Pic, Says He’s Down to ‘9th Grade Weight’