wrestling / News
Eddy Thorpe Thanks WWE & NXT Following His Release
May 4, 2025 | Posted by
– As noted, Eddy Thorpe was among the recent WWE NXT talent releases that took place last week. Eddy Thorpe issued a statement earlier today following his release.
The former NXT wrestler wrote, “We move forward without fear. Thank you @WWENXT @WWE Hoka Hey 🪶” You can view his social media comments below:
We move forward without fear. Thank you @WWENXT @WWE
Hoka Hey 🪶 pic.twitter.com/XIGGBn05uy
— エディ•ソープ (@KarlFredericks_) May 4, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Fozzy Have Cancelled Tonight’s Concert, Venue Claims Chris Jericho Chose to Prioritize Wrestling
- Eric Bischoff Reacts To Stone Cold Steve Austin Potentially Wanting an Exhibition Match
- Ted DiBiase Names The Best Enhancement Worker He’s Been In The Ring With
- Details On WWE Releases & Their Non-Compete Clauses