Eddy Thorpe Thanks WWE & NXT Following His Release

May 4, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT VEngeance Day Eddy Thorpe Image Credit: WWE

As noted, Eddy Thorpe was among the recent WWE NXT talent releases that took place last week. Eddy Thorpe issued a statement earlier today following his release.

The former NXT wrestler wrote, “We move forward without fear. Thank you @WWENXT @WWE Hoka Hey 🪶” You can view his social media comments below:

