Edge Reveals How He Came Up With His WWE Ring Name

Edge came up with his own WWE ring name, and he recently discussed how he decided on using the name. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke with Fox News Digital for a new interview and talked about his character, noting that he would have preferred to use his real name but that wasn’t an option at the time. You can check out a couple of highlights below:

On growing up as a wrestling fan: “It was all of the things that I love. I loved superheroes, I loved music and I loved sports. So, when I saw wrestling, it was all of those things because these larger-than-life characters had colorful outfits that would be in comic books. They had entrance music and like pyro and stuff, so it’s a Kiss concert. And, they’re doing these things that I equate it to like a hockey game or a football game — just an athletic performance. It tapped into all the things that my little-kid brain loved. I just never grew out of the little-kid brain.”

On coming up with the name: “I actually came up with Edge. I would have preferred Adam Copeland, but that wasn’t the way it really worked [in that era], right?”

On where it came from: “Don Callis and I were driving, and the radio station, it was in Albany, and it was ‘Edge 1-0-something,’ and growing up in Toronto, Edge 102 was always one of my favorite stations. I was like, ‘Hmm, that has a bit of a rock ‘n’ roll feel to it, Edge.’ They were tossing around names like Rage, Riot, and you know, it was the late ’90s, right? I just thought, ‘Edge, I’ll throw that out there.’ At least that’s something I could relate to a little bit better. And it stuck.”