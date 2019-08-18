Edge On How His Surprise Summerslam Appearance Happened, Says He Feels He Could Wrestle Tomororw

In the latest episode of E&C’s Pod of Awesomeness, Edge spoke about his surprise appearance at Summerslam in which he interrupted Elias and then gave him a spear. He said that in spite of concerns from fans for his neck, he’s okay to do a spear and actually thinks he could wrestle tomorrow, but WWE doctors would never clear him. Here are highlights:

On how quickly the segment came together: “First of all, the reason I had a shit-eating grin is because literally five minutes before I saw you, I was asked, ‘What do you think? Wanna do a promo?’ So it was probably fifteen minutes before you saw me go out there. It was all that last minute. And I think poor Elias had to go and write a song in like fifteen minutes. So, tells you how much of a pro he is. It was fun, because it was a like a ‘flying by the seat of your pants’ kind of thing. Just find out. ‘Yeah okay, sure. Let’s do it.'”

On why he was able to do the Spear: “In terms of the Spear, what people don’t know is that I do all my fight scenes, whether it’s…whatever it is. So I’ve actually done a couple of spears acting. And with that there’s contact and I’m hitting stunt guys and land like you normally would, except honestly, like…for Haven I did one to Kurrgan and we were landing on concrete. That was fine. I think in terms of my neck there’s a lot of miseducation a lot of, you know, ‘well it’s this and it’s this and it’s this.’ When I first found out and with my retirement speech, I said what I knew at that point. I’ve since learned a lot more and know what my limitations actually are. Highly physical person, you know? Like I said, I fell off a mountain bike a couple of weeks ago and do all of that stuff. So all of that stuff on Vikings, if you see me doing it, that’s me doing it. They don’t get me a stunt double. […] People might think it’s a huge risk. I know where I’m at. I’ve seen my neck guys down here and they’ve told me the do’s and don’ts and I’m not in the midst of being told I have to retire so I’m much more emotionally aware and hearing everything and going, ‘Okay what are my limitations going forward?’ So I know what they are. Hitting the spear is not one of them.”

On possibly wrestling again: “Listen, I get everybody thinking that, or at least talking about that. You know, it’s one of those deals. To be perfectly honest, I think I could do a match tomorrow and I might be blown up but I’d be okay. It’s just from what I know with the WWE medical staff…they won’t allow it. So…you know, it is what it is, right? Although I did, this was eye-opening, I did have a doctor tell me that he thinks they’ll be able to basically get my neck relatively healthy within five years. So before I’m fifty. It’s like a biopsy of your healthy spinal fluid, blah blah blah. And then there’s stem cell, which I’m looking into. If you’re talking about [taking bumps all the time] there’s absolutely no way. But like I said, just from the stuff I experienced in the last eight years and the things I’ve done physically it’s like, ‘oh okay..I could pull off one.’ I’m not saying I could go back and do a year’s worth.”

