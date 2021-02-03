Edge’s Royal Rumble Return Was Most Watched WWE Video of 2020

Fightful has compiled a list of the most watched WWE videos for 2020, and the return of Edge at the Royal Rumble last year was at the top. At the time of the article’s writing, it had over 23 million views. The top twelve list includes:

1. Edge returns at Royal Rumble (23,399,742)

2. Retribution swarm Braun Strowman (19,162,460)

3. Braun Strowman flips over Miz and Morrison’s van (15,880,366)

4. Roman Reigns dishes out dog food to King Corbin (13,241,982

5. Dominik Mysterio fights off Seth Rollins & Murphy (9,486,106)

6. Mandy Rose debuts her new look, attacks Sonya Deville (8,412,228)

7. Goldberg spears the Fiend (6,123,817)

8. Braun Strowman uses Alexa Bliss to entice the Fiend (6,044,453)

9. Seth Rollins & Murphy brutalize Dominik Mysterio with Kendo sticks (5,887,325)

10. Becky Lynch Announce’s She’s Pregnant (5,716,642)

11. Aftermath of Randy Orton’s Assault on Edge (5,550,005)

12. Goldberg Spears Wyatt 4 times (5,445,536)

It was also noted the the angle involving Dominik, Rey Mysterio, Seth Rollins and Murphy had five clips that all got over four million views. WWE’s “Hero in All of Us” video got 2.5 million.