WWE News: Edris Enofe Tells Tony Khan To Shut Up, Oba Femi On His Title Win, NXT Video Highlights

January 10, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– As previously reported, Tony Khan caused yet another firestorm on Twitter, taking shots at WWE for giving Jinder Mahal a title shot. This led to him bickering with Eric Bischoff and wrestlers from both companies chiming in. That includes NXT’s Edris Enofe, who kept his response to Khan short and sweet.

– In an interview with WWE after becoming the new NXT North American Champion, Oba Femi revealed what to expect from his title run: domination.

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode.

