Effy Steps In For Ricky Starks, Will Face Matt Cardona At GCW Highest In The Room 3

Effy is replacing Ricky Starks against Matt Cardona at GCW Highest In The Room 3. As reported earlier this week, Starks was pulled from his upcoming GCW appearances by AEW. Starks was set to face Cardona at the December 14th show, and GCW announced on Friday that Effy will replace him in the match as you can see below.

The show takes place in Los Angeles and airs on Triller TV+.