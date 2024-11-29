wrestling / News

Effy Steps In For Ricky Starks, Will Face Matt Cardona At GCW Highest In The Room 3

November 29, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
GCW Highest In the Room 3 MC E Image Credit: GCW

Effy is replacing Ricky Starks against Matt Cardona at GCW Highest In The Room 3. As reported earlier this week, Starks was pulled from his upcoming GCW appearances by AEW. Starks was set to face Cardona at the December 14th show, and GCW announced on Friday that Effy will replace him in the match as you can see below.

The show takes place in Los Angeles and airs on Triller TV+.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

EFFY, GCW, Ricky Starks, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading