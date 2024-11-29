wrestling / News
Effy Steps In For Ricky Starks, Will Face Matt Cardona At GCW Highest In The Room 3
November 29, 2024 | Posted by
Effy is replacing Ricky Starks against Matt Cardona at GCW Highest In The Room 3. As reported earlier this week, Starks was pulled from his upcoming GCW appearances by AEW. Starks was set to face Cardona at the December 14th show, and GCW announced on Friday that Effy will replace him in the match as you can see below.
The show takes place in Los Angeles and airs on Triller TV+.
*LA UPDATE*
Just Signed:
MATT CARDONA
vs
EFFY
Plus:
Josh Barnett vs Royce Isaacs
Matthew Justice v Dr Redacted
Zara Zakher v Brooke Havok
Mance Warner
Megan Bayne
Dereiss
Desperados
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV+
Sat 12/14 – 8PM pic.twitter.com/cvCiCxI120
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) November 29, 2024
