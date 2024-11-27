Ricky Starks Pulled From GCW Appearances

Ricky Starks has been pulled from his upcoming appearances for GCW. GCW took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that the AEW star has been pulled from his three upcoming appearances for the company, writing:

“We have just been informed that Ricky Starks has been pulled from all upcoming GCW appearances including his announced match on 12/14 in Los Angeles, his unannounced match on 12/28 in Seattle and his unannounced match on 1/19 at The Hammerstein Ballroom.”

Fightful Select reports that according to GCW sources, AEW pulled Starks from the appearances, with the decision having been made on Tuesday and relayed to Starks.

The site says that according to sources, the decision was made in part because of made by Effy towards Shahid Khan, Tony Khan’s father. There’s no context on those comments as of yet.