El Desperado vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru Title Bout, More Set for NJPW’s The New Beginning Tour

– NJPW has revealed more key matchups for its upcoming The New Beginning tour slated throughout January and February. The new matchups, include El Desperado defending the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship against Yoshinobu Kanemaru on January 23 at The Road to The New Beginning at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo. Also, Shota Umino faces Ren Narita in a singles match on January 24. Here are the current lineups:

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: El Desperado (c) vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* SHO vs. Master Wato

January 24 – Korakuen Hall

* Shota Umino vs. Ren Narita

* Tetsuya Naito and Hiromu Takahashi vs. SANADA and DOUKI

February 4 – Korakuen Hall

* IWGP Junior Tag Team Championships Match: TJP and Francesco Akira (c) vs. Clark Connors and Drilla Moloney

* David Finlay vs. Callum Newman

* Henare vs. Gabe Kidd

* Jeff Cobb vs. Alex Coughlin

February 5 – Korakuen Hall

* Gauntlet Match: Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, Yota Tsuji, Hiromu Takahashi, and BUSHI) vs. Just Five Guys (SANADA, Taichi, Yuya Uemura, DOUKI, and Taka Michinoku)