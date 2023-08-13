wrestling / News

El Hijo Del Vikingo Collapses Backstage After TripleMania XXXI: Mexico City Match

August 13, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
El Hijo Del Vikingo AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

El Hijo Del Vikingo reportedly collapsed backstage following his AAA Mega Championship defense at TripleMania XXXI: Mexico City. Vikingo retained the title against Mike Bailey, Daga, and Jack Cartwheel at the show, and a video from backstage made its way around social media of the star down backstage and being stretchered away.

There’s no update yet on his condition. On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Vikingo.

