El Hijo del Vikingo Injured, Changes Made To GCW Homecoming

El Hijo del Vikingo will be unable to compete at GCW Homecoming due to an injury. GCW announced on Wednesday that the AAA Mega Champion cannot compete on this weekend’s show due to an unspecified injury. As a result, Tony Deppen will now take on Alex Zayne while Ninja Mack, Komander, Gringo Loco, Arez, Dante Leon, and Cole Radrick will be part of the All Star Scramble.

The show takes place on August 19th and 20th in Atlantic City and airs on FITE+.