El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Alex Zayne Set for GCW Holy Smokes

– GCW has announced a new matchup for the upcoming Holy Smokes card. El Hijo Del Vikingo will face Alex Zayne in a singles match at the event. The card is scheduled for March 4 at The Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The card will stream live on FITE TV.

*AC UPDATE* Just Signed for March 4: EL HIJO DEL VIKINGO

vs

ALEX ZAYNE Plus:

JANELA vs VENY

YAMASHITA vs KIRK

DREW PARKER vs JWM

BLAKE vs AKIRA

MACIZOS vs SAT

EFFY vs SLADE

MAKI ITOH

+more Tix:https://t.co/Mgv7UIfI0d Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV+

