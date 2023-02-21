wrestling / News
El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Alex Zayne Set for GCW Holy Smokes
February 21, 2023 | Posted by
– GCW has announced a new matchup for the upcoming Holy Smokes card. El Hijo Del Vikingo will face Alex Zayne in a singles match at the event. The card is scheduled for March 4 at The Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The card will stream live on FITE TV.
*AC UPDATE*
Just Signed for March 4:
EL HIJO DEL VIKINGO
vs
ALEX ZAYNE
Plus:
JANELA vs VENY
YAMASHITA vs KIRK
DREW PARKER vs JWM
BLAKE vs AKIRA
MACIZOS vs SAT
EFFY vs SLADE
MAKI ITOH
+more
Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV+
3/4 – 8PM pic.twitter.com/zEyiZdQdWK
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) February 21, 2023
