wrestling / News

El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Alex Zayne Set for GCW Holy Smokes

February 21, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
GCW Holy Smokes El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Alex Zayne Image Credit: GCW

– GCW has announced a new matchup for the upcoming Holy Smokes card. El Hijo Del Vikingo will face Alex Zayne in a singles match at the event. The card is scheduled for March 4 at The Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The card will stream live on FITE TV.

