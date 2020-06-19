Ligero Responds to Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Him

Ligero is the latest member of the NXT UK roster to respond to sexual misconduct allegations against him, denying one and acknowledging others. As previously reported, Ligero was accused by by pro wrestlers Natalie Sykes and Debbie Keitel of sexually harassing and manipulating them as some of the first posts in the #SpeakingOut movement that began yesterday.

Another person that spoke out was Violet O’Hara, who alleges that Ligero intervened at a local club after an event when a drunk man tried to manhandle her. She allowed Ligero and a group of his friends to stay in her hotel room because it was too late and they were locked out of where they were supposed to dtay. O’Hara alleges that Ligero said he couldn’t sleep on the floor due to a knee injury and she agreed to let him sleep on the bed as long as he stayed on the opposite side. She alleges that Ligero indecently assaulted her.

Ligero has denied the allegation by O’Hara, saying, “The current story that has been released by Violet O’Hara/Claire-Michelle Oldfield is neither accurate nor true. This is a completely false allegation and whilst I’ve done other things in my life that I deeply regret, this isn’t an accurate or truthful portrayal of events. This is something I strongly deny and is something I’ve been in the process of speaking to a legal team about.”

He goes on to acknowledge the allegations by Skyes and others, saying, “Regarding the other statements from people like Laura, Natalie who have spoken out about the way they were made to feel, and others that have come forward about unwanted messages, I have no excuse. It’s inappropriate, it’s an embarrassment and it’s an absolute shameful way to act from someone in a position of trust. I sincerely apologise for my actions and any hurt I’ve caused. I have no justification of my actions in the slightest. In these situations, I have failed people as a friend, as a fiancée and as a decent human being.”

As previously reported, Jordan Devlin has also denied allegations of abuse levied against him.

