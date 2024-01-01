El Phantasmo and Hikuleo on How They Became Tag Team

– During a recent interview with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, NJPW wrestlers El Phantasmo and Hikuleo discussed becoming a tag team. Below are some highlights from Fightful:

El Phantasmo on their teaming up was unexpected: “Well, to be very honest, I don’t think either of us expected it. Literally we did the whole G1 where I had no friends, got kicked out of Bullet Club, was a little sad. The Tongans came and picked me up and took me to [Yakiniku] and invited me into their family. We were all under the assumption that it was going to be ELP and the G.O.D. and it was literally Ryogoku show or something that, it was right before the match, they were like, ‘Oh, we’re not going to play ELP’s music. We’re just gonna play G.O.D.’s music.’ I was like, ‘Oh,that’s interesting.’ Then we got into the ring, and they’re like, ‘And in the Guerillas of Destiny, El Phantasmo.’ We kinda looked at each other like, ‘Oh, shit. They just put us in G.O.D. together without even telling us.’ We have teamed up together back in England and RevPro and stuff, so we do have that chemistry. But that kinda came out of nowhere for both of us.”

Hikuleo on how different they are now: “Yeah, and we’re two completely different wrestlers from 2019 when we were both in RevPro. So four years ago. Huge difference from then, too.”

Hikuleo on El Phantasmo being invited to family gatherings and events: “Of course. I got the Tongan passport ready for him to come on over. We gotta get him the tribal tattoo on the side right quick and then he’s in. He’s already in, man. He’s already in. We’re just waiting for him to come on over and have some extra horse.”

At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18 coming up in just a few days, El Phantasmo and Hikuleo will face Bishamon Hirooki Goto and Yoshi-Hashi in a Winners Take All match for the IWGP Heavyweight and Strong Openweight Tag Team Championships. The event is scheduled for January 4 at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan. It will be streamed live on NJPW World.