El Phantasmo Comments On NJPW Return After Two Months Off Due to Tumor

El Phantasmo made his NJPW return at Sunday’s Road to Tokyo Dome show following due months on the shelf due to a tumor, and he spoke about his return afterward. As reported, Phantasmo went on leave in late October after doctors found a small tumor and he announced on Sunday’s event that he had been cleared to return.

Phantasmo spoke backstage about his return, and you can see highlights below (h/t to Fightful):

On making his return: “You know, it has been a long time since I’ve been in Korakuen Hall. As a matter of fact, the last time I was here was in the G1 against Takeshita, and it’s even hard to wrap my brain around how different life was back then. But right now, I am back. I am back in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Tomorrow, Korakuen Hall. I am back in the Tokyo Dome. I am back. There is no chance in hell I was gonna miss the Tokyo Dome.”

On never doubting he would be back: “As I sat at home in Canada, I didn’t for a second think that I was ever not gonna be back in New Japan. My fighting spirit is stronger than ever.”