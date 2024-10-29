– As noted, NJPW wrestler El Phantasmo (real name Riley Vigier) is taking an indefinite leave over health concerns. El Phantasmo has since issued a statement via social media knowing that doctors discovered that he has a cancerous tumor. You can read his full statement on his condition below:

Just want to get this out of the way so everyone doesn’t worry about me. The last 2 weeks I’ve had a bunch of scans and tests done, and doctors have found a little tumour of cancer. Things are thankfully happening really fast, but I have amazing family, friends and fans by my side, and I’m so grateful to have the support of warriors who have gone through the same thing before, and I look forward to help those going through it next.

Believe me when I say l’m in good spirits, and I’m not nervous, worried or scared.

Please send your love and prayers to my brother Chris Bey, he needs it much, much more right now than I do.

My dream of standing beside Hiroshi Tanahashi defending New Japan Pro-Wrestling will still happen, it’s just impossible to say when. My fighting spirit has never been stronger and I promise once I’m ready, I’ll be back stronger than ever!